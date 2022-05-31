North Run Capital LP Sells 34,200 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

North Run Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 4.1% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Run Capital LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 549,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.16.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.