Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,787. The stock has a market cap of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

