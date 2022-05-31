Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,060.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.76 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

