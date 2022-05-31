NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

