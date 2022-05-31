O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 4,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,279,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 29.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 298,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

