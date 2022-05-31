O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 4,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,279,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.
OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 29.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 298,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.