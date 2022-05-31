Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.61) to GBX 850 ($10.75) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,295 ($29.04).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 935.20 ($11.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 990.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,317.27. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,105 ($26.63). The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($126,573.89). Insiders have bought a total of 12,643 shares of company stock worth $10,048,133 in the last ninety days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

