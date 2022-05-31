Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OVTZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,583. Oculus VisionTech has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

