Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OVTZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,583. Oculus VisionTech has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oculus VisionTech (OVTZ)
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.