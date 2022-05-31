Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.0368 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $940,901.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

