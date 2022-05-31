Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after buying an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

