ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,621 shares of company stock worth $2,048,210 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

