Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.79.

OOMA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,845. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of -234.67 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

