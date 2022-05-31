Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 91,528 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Protara Therapeutics makes up 3.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 23.58% of Protara Therapeutics worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,162. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,345 shares of company stock worth $98,215. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

