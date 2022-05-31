Opaleye Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 929,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up approximately 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after buying an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after buying an additional 18,447,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 167,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,397,700. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

