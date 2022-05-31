Opaleye Management Inc. Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,100 shares during the quarter. Eton Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 9.69% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.59% and a negative net margin of 102.39%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

