OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading 5.7% Higher

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPHRY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.