Options Solutions LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,489,000. Apple makes up approximately 23.2% of Options Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,078,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $17,927,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $149.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,866,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

