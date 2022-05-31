ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Update

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 747,773 shares of company stock worth $2,926,880. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

