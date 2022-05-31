Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $114.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.29.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $93.24. 5,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $133.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

