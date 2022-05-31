Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 330,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Otter Tail by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Otter Tail by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. 3,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

