Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

