PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $40.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.12.

Shares of PD stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

