Parian Global Management LP Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Surgery Partners accounts for about 2.0% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $630,226.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,867,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,102 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

SGRY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.