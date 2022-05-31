Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. BioLife Solutions makes up 1.6% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.14% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 163,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $591.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,036.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.