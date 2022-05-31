Parian Global Management LP Takes Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Alpha Teknova makes up 0.6% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 154,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKNO. Stephens decreased their price target on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,945. The company has a market capitalization of $232.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

