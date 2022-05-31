Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE:PAX opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $916.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of -0.08. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth $583,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

