Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
NYSE:PAX opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $916.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of -0.08. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
