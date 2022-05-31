Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.69 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00047044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

