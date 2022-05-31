Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $384.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.50.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.34. The stock had a trading volume of 548,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.36 and its 200 day moving average is $348.54. Paycom Software has a one year low of $259.95 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.