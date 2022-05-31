Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $384.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.50.
Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Paycom Software stock traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.34. The stock had a trading volume of 548,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.36 and its 200 day moving average is $348.54. Paycom Software has a one year low of $259.95 and a one year high of $558.97.
In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
