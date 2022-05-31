PDT Partners LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Juniper Networks makes up 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 82,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

