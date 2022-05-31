Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. 30,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,638. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

