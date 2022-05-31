Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.75 Million

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and $31,593.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 248,907,818 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.