Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

