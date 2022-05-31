Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 58,904 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $44,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 184,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 3,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

