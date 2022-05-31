Perceptive Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Rapid Micro Biosystems worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 69,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $287,101.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,783,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,362.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,316 shares of company stock valued at $520,069. 38.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPID. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.