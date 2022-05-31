Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 9.91% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $107,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 290,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 186,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 898,950 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rodney Kb Young bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,184.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and have sold 9,015 shares worth $204,043. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

