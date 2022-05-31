Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $11.13 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,130,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Merus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,862,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 226,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 94,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

