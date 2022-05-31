Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $36.97 Million Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,584,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 2,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,962. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

