Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 75.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 258,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,235,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,645. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.