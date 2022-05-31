Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 47,636 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,636 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.17. 793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,091. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.99.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

