Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 48,884 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,884 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of POINT Biopharma Global worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $773.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.39.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

