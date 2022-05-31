Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,299. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

