PERI Finance (PERI) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

PERI Finance (PERI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $442,352.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00496895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00503255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008135 BTC.

PERI Finance Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

