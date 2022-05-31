Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Shares Down 15.2%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 113,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,849% from the average session volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Pexip Holding ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

