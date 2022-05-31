Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.93

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.93 and last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 55965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 23,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total transaction of C$369,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,522 shares in the company, valued at C$3,709,563.74. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,444,064.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,674 shares of company stock worth $925,368.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

