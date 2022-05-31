Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Decreases Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC decreased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,249 shares during the period. Argo Group International makes up 1.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.24% of Argo Group International worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Argo Group International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.22. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,861. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

