Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 68,004 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

ACGL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 14,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

