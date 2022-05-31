Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Trims Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC reduced its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,360 shares during the period. AFC Gamma comprises approximately 3.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,668. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.27.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

