Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 11,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,711. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $199,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

