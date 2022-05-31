Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.75. 1,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,509. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.