Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

