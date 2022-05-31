Piper Sandler Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $9.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.